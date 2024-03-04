KENORA – WEATHER – As the dawn breaks over Kenora, Whitedog, and the Lake of the Woods region this Monday, March 4th, 2024, residents face the challenges of light snow and blowing snow, creating hazardous travel conditions. The Kenora Airport has recorded the current weather situation, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness.

Bus Cancellations – Monday, March 4, 2024

Monday, March 4, 2024 – All buses will be cancelled in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Upsala and Pickle Lake due to inclement weather and road conditions.

Current Conditions

The temperature at 6:00 AM CST stands at a chilly -10.3°C, with the dew point at -12.3°C, resulting in an 85% humidity level. The barometric pressure is at 100.3 kPa and is on the rise, indicating changing weather conditions. Strong winds from the southwest at 35 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 49 km/h, bring the wind chill down to -21, significantly reducing visibility to just 4 km. A Blowing Snow Advisory is in effect for the morning, warning of poor visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Expected Conditions

The forecast for today includes periods of snow and blowing snow ending by this morning, followed by a cloudy day with a 40% chance of flurries. The strong southwest winds at 40 km/h, gusting to 70, will diminish around noon to 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The temperature will remain steady near -8°C, with a wind chill feeling closer to -19. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight, the skies will become partly cloudy, with a 40% chance of early evening flurries. The wind will lessen, becoming light and allowing temperatures to drop to a low of -20°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -16 this evening and -23 overnight.

Tuesday brings a sunny day with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high of -5°C. Morning wind chills will make it feel like -24, improving slightly to -8 in the afternoon. The UV index will stay low at 1, with a clear night and a low of -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the blowing snow and cold temperatures, residents should wear insulated and windproof clothing, including hats, gloves, and scarves, to protect against the wind chill. Sunglasses may also be beneficial when the sun returns on Tuesday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the Lake of the Woods region can experience significant temperature swings during the winter months, making it one of the more unpredictable climates in Ontario?