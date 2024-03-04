TORONTO – WEATHER – As dawn breaks over Toronto on March 4th, 2024, the city awakes to cloudy skies, marking a gentle transition into early spring weather. The observations from Toronto Pearson International Airport reflect a calm yet humid start to the day, with a hint of warmer days ahead in the city’s weather forecast.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:29 AM EST, Toronto reports a comfortable temperature of 4.3°C under cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is at 102.2 kPa but showing a tendency to fall, suggesting changing weather conditions throughout the day. With humidity at a full 100% and a gentle breeze from the east at 10 km/h, the city enjoys good visibility at 19 km.

Historical Context

Toronto’s early March weather can vary widely, but a temperature of 4°C is a warm welcome for residents longing for spring. This year’s conditions seem to favor a smoother transition from the cold, offering a mild and moist atmosphere as a prelude to the season’s change.

Expected Conditions

The forecast promises a day of sun and cloud mix, with fog patches expected to dissipate in the morning, leading to a high of 13°C. The UV index is set at a moderate 3, encouraging residents to enjoy the outdoors while protecting against moderate sun exposure.

Tonight, the skies will turn partly cloudy with a low of 7°C, maintaining a mild night for the city.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Toronto anticipates mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers, increasing to a few showers by late afternoon as winds shift to the north at 20 km/h. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

The night will bring a 60 percent chance of showers and a drop in temperature to a low of plus 1°C.

Wednesday, March 6th, continues the trend with cloudy skies and a high of 8°C, followed by a night with low temperatures hovering around zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the fluctuating temperatures and conditions, layering is key. For daytime, consider light layers that can be adjusted easily and a waterproof jacket for the potential showers. Evening attire should include warmer layers as temperatures cool down.

Weather Trivia

Toronto’s March weather is known for its unpredictability. The record high for March in Toronto is 26.7°C, set on March 28, 1945, showcasing the city’s capacity for early spring warmth amidst the usual chill.