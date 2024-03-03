WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg is experiencing a dynamic weather pattern early this Sunday morning, characterized by light snow and brisk winds, setting the stage for a day of mixed precipitation and challenging travel conditions. With the mercury dipping to -3.3°C, the city is under the spell of winter’s variability, showcasing the complexity of March weather in the prairies.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the weather is currently marked by light snow with a temperature of -3.3°C. The pressure is on a downward trend at 100.8 kPa, indicating an incoming system. Winds from the east-northeast are gusting between 36 to 46 km/h, creating a significant wind chill effect of -11°C. Visibility remains relatively clear at 23 km, despite the snowfall.

Expected Conditions

The weather outlook for today anticipates periods of snow or ice pellets changing to rain by the afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain both late this morning and in the afternoon. The wind will pick up, gusting from 50 to 70 km/h, and temperatures will hover around a high of plus 1°C, though the wind chill will make it feel significantly colder this morning.

Tonight, the precipitation will switch back from rain to snow, accumulating an additional 2 to 4 cm. The wind will shift from east to southwest, maintaining its strength and bringing the overnight low to a chilly -9°C, with wind chill values plunging to -20°C.

Monday’s forecast calls for periods of light snow ending in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. The strong winds will continue, causing blowing snow and reducing visibility, especially early in the day. The high will reach -8°C, but wind chill factors will make it feel closer to -21°C. The night will clear up, leading to a very cold low of -20°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, Winnipeg residents are advised to dress in layers, with waterproof and wind-resistant outerwear to navigate through snow, rain, and potential freezing rain. Sturdy, non-slip footwear is essential for tackling icy sidewalks and streets.

Historical Context

Winnipeg’s weather in early March is known for its unpredictability, often bringing a mix of late winter snow, freezing rain, and the occasional warm spell. Today’s conditions are a testament to this variability, with snow expected to transition to rain and possibly freezing rain, making for slippery and hazardous surfaces. Remember the March 4 1966 blizzard?

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg’s climate is characterized by its extremes, with the city often experiencing significant temperature swings and a variety of precipitation types in the transition seasons, making it a unique meteorological landscape in Canada.