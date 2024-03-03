WINNIPEG – NEWS – On March 1, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a residence in the 500 block of William Avenue for the report of an adult female who had been shot.

Central District General Patrol officers attended and located the 42-year-old female victim who had sustained a facial injury resulting from a firearm shot by a male suspect. She was transported to hospital in stable condition while officers attended a licensed establishment in the 600 block of Maryland Street, where the assault was reported to have taken place. The male suspect had fled before the arrival of police.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the male suspect returned to the establishment, where he was promptly placed under arrest by officers without incident. Officers recovered a CO²air pistol and CO² canisters concealed on his person, which were seized as evidence.

Through their investigation, officers determined that the adult male suspect, who was seated beside the victim inside the establishment, produced and discharged the firearm at the victim without provocation, resulting in a facial injury for which the victim will require multiple surgeries.

The suspect and the victim were not previously known to one another.

Jamie Jules MANOAKEESICK, 18, of St. Theresa Point, MB, is charged with:

– Aggravated Assault

– Possession of a Weapon

– Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

He was detained in custody.