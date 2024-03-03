WINNIPEG – POLICE – On March 2, 2024, at 12:20 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a licensed establishment in the 1100 block of Arlington Street for the report of several individuals believed to be in possession of firearms engaged in a dispute.

Patrolling Central District General Patrol quickly arrived and observed two adult male suspects believed to be involved. Both suspects fled on foot as police arrived. Officers arrested one of the suspects after a short foot pursuit; however, the second suspect continued to flee.

With the assistance of the Flight Operations Unit (Air1), who provided visual containment and guidance to ground officers, the second male was located in a residential yard in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue and taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered two firearms within proximity of each of the suspects at the time of their arrests.

A Loaded Glock 42 .380 calibre handgun with a loaded magazine

A Loaded Glock 22 .40 calibre handgun with a loaded magazine

In addition, officers seized approximately 35 Grams of Cocaine (Estimated Street Value: $3,500), approximately $1,050 in CDN funds, and cellular phones.

The firearms were not discharged during the incident.

A 32-year-old male from Winnipeg is facing the following charges:

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

– Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

– Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 29- year-old male from Winnipeg is facing the following charges:

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

– Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Both were detained in custody.