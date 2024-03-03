TORONTO – News – The City of Toronto kicked off its second major pothole repair blitz of 2024 on Saturday, aiming to improve road conditions across expressways, major roads, and neighbourhood streets. 285 staff will work a 12-hour shift to address outstanding 311 service requests and proactively repair identified potholes.

Drivers and cyclists should expect minor delays around repair crews. Please respect work zones and give crews space for safety.

This blitz is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to manage potholes. Did you know crews have already repaired over 50,000 potholes this year? The City’s 2024 pothole repair budget is $5 million.

To report potholes, use the 311 Toronto app, visit www.toronto.ca/311, or call 311. For more information on the City’s pothole management, visit www.toronto.ca/potholes.