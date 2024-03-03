Toronto – LIVING – Did you ship come in? Here are the winning OLG numbers from Ontario drawn on Saturday. Remember all numbers are unofficial and you must confirm with the OLG at your local ticket shop.

Saturday 02/03/2024

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

04, 13, 26, 34, 35 & 42 Bonus No 01

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

61813798-01

ONTARIO 49

6, 17, 25, 29, 31 & 44. Bonus 10.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,460,000

9, 11, 22, 30, 31 & 43. Bonus 28.

Early Bird: 9, 29, 31 & 43.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-H, 7-C, Q-D, 7-H, Q-S.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:

1, 10, 23, 25, 26 & 35 Bonus 16.

PICK-2: 4 7

PICK-3: 1 6 3

PICK-4: 0 2 9 6

ENCORE: 7672327

DAILY KENO

4, 6, 10, 13, 15, 21, 24, 28, 31, 32,

37, 39, 42, 48, 51, 52, 59, 61, 63, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 9

PICK-3: 6 1 6

PICK-4: 1 0 1 3

ENCORE: 9282511

DAILY KENO

3, 9, 14, 27, 28, 32, 35, 37, 38, 39,

40, 44, 51, 53, 55, 59, 62, 65, 66, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: CANADIAN THINGS DEER DONUTS PUCK SHOVEL SNOW WINTER

