Toronto – LIVING – Here are the winning OLG numbers from Ontario drawn on Saturday. Remember all numbers are unofficial and you must confirm with the OLG at your local ticket shop.
Saturday 02/03/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
04, 13, 26, 34, 35 & 42 Bonus No 01
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
61813798-01
ONTARIO 49
6, 17, 25, 29, 31 & 44. Bonus 10.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,460,000
9, 11, 22, 30, 31 & 43. Bonus 28.
Early Bird: 9, 29, 31 & 43.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-H, 7-C, Q-D, 7-H, Q-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
1, 10, 23, 25, 26 & 35 Bonus 16.
PICK-2: 4 7
PICK-3: 1 6 3
PICK-4: 0 2 9 6
ENCORE: 7672327
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 10, 13, 15, 21, 24, 28, 31, 32,
37, 39, 42, 48, 51, 52, 59, 61, 63, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 9
PICK-3: 6 1 6
PICK-4: 1 0 1 3
ENCORE: 9282511
DAILY KENO
3, 9, 14, 27, 28, 32, 35, 37, 38, 39,
40, 44, 51, 53, 55, 59, 62, 65, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
PUCK
|
SHOVEL
|
SNOW
|
WINTER
