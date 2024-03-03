TORONTO – Business – Canadian National Railway (CN) and the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2004 have reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The agreement covers approximately 2,500 CN employees responsible for track and bridge maintenance across Canada.

Details of the tentative agreement will remain confidential until it is ratified by union members. The previous collective agreement expired on December 31st, 2023.

The United Steelworkers union represents workers across various economic sectors in Canada. For more information, visit their website at www.usw.ca.

About CN CN is a leading transportation company and trade-enabler. Their extensive rail network connects Eastern and Western Canada with the U.S. South. The company prioritizes safe transportation of goods, community involvement, and environmental responsibility.