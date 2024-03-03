THUNDER BAY – LIVING – One of the impacts of our milder than usual winter, along over time of climate change is the impact on wildlife. Bears usually hibernate through into spring.

However with reports of early bear sightings across parts of Ontario due to mild winter weather, the Ontario government and OPP are urging Northwestern Ontario residents to be extra vigilant about bear safety.

Black bears, the only bear species found in the region, are coming out of hibernation hungry and may venture into residential areas seeking food.

Key Precautions to Reduce Encounters:

Secure Garbage: Store garbage in airtight containers, ideally indoors or in bear-resistant bins. Only put garbage out on the morning of collection.

What to Do If You See a Bear:

Report Non-Emergencies: Call Ontario’s Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (now open early due to the weather).

Additional Tips for Hikers and Campers:

Hike in Groups: Travel with others and make your presence known.

Though their effectiveness is debated, some hikers prefer using noisemakers. Cook Away From Camp: Prepare and eat food well away from your sleeping area.

Remember: Bears are wild animals. By removing attractants, we help them stay in their natural habitat and out of our communities.