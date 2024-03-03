INDIANAPOLIS – SPORTS – As the fourteenth PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast event of the 2024 season got underway Saturday night in Indianapolis, Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) rode supreme to win Round 1.

Paired with Woody (Flinn Cattle Co.), Souza, a member of the Nashville Stampede in the separate PBR Camping World Team Series, rocketed out of the chutes for 87.25 points to take an early event lead Saturday night.

The Brazilian’s second round win of the season netted him 28 points towards the Unleash The Beast standings, where he is now ranked No. 8.

In second place was rookie Clay Guiton (Cherryville, North Carolina).

The North Carolinian roared out of the gate aboard Air Shift (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 86.75 points, giving him at least one qualified ride in each of his last seven events.

The silver finish earned Guiton 18 points in the gold buckle race, where he is ranked No. 17.

Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) and Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) both scored a matching 86.25 points to tie for third place in the opening round.

Swearingen catapulted out of the gate on Unhinged (Davis Rodeo Ranch/KHC Bucking Bulls) in Round 1 to briefly take the event lead early in the evening.

The Austin Gamblers’ Kasel recorded the penultimate ride of the evening, matching Swearingen aboard Dream Walkin (Conaway/Ogden/Hart Cattle Co) in the final frame.

Both riders left Gainbridge Fieldhouse with 16.5 Unleash The Beast points. Kasel is ranked No. 4 in the Unleash The Beast World Championship standings, while Swearingen sits at No. 18.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah).

After finishing sixth on Thursday in the weekly PBR Stockyards Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, the veteran stormed out of the chutes on Creek (K-C Bucking Bulls) for 86 points.

The fifth-place finish garnered the Arizona Ridge Riders’ star 15 points toward the Unleash The Beast standings, where he’s ranked No. 30.

Action for Ariat PBR Indianapolis concludes with Round 2 and the championship round on Sunday, March 3, beginning at 1:45 p.m. EST.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

PBR Unleash The Beast

Ariat PBR Indianapolis

Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Alan de Souza, 87.25-0-0-87.25-28 Points. Clay Guiton, 86.75-0-0-86.75-18 Points. Dalton Kasel, 86.25-0-0-86.25-16.5 Points.

(tie). Daylon Swearingen, 86.25-0-0-86.25-16.5 Points.

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86-0-0-86.00-15 Points. Koltin Hevalow, 85.75-0-0-85.75-13.5 Points.

(tie). Julio Cesar Marques, 85.75-0-0-85.75-13.5 Points.

Jesse Petri, 85.5-0-0-85.50-11.5 Points.

(tie). Marco Eguchi, 85.5-0-0-85.50-11.5 Points.

Felipe Furlan, 85.25-0-0-85.25-10 Points. Eduardo Aparecido, 85-0-0-85.00-8.5 Points.

(tie). Caden Bunch, 85-0-0-85.00-8.5 Points.

Luciano De Castro, 84.75-0-0-84.75-8 Points. Vitor Losnake, 84.5-0-0-84.50-8 Points. Brady Fielder, 82.75-0-0-82.75-8 Points. Silvano Alves, 81.5-0-0-81.50-8 Points. Boudreaux Campbell, 81.25-0-0-81.25-8 Points.

Cassio Dias, 0-0-0-0.00

John Crimber, 0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00

Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00

Cort McFadden, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0.00

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Divino, 0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00

Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0.00