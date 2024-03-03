THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On the afternoon of March 3rd, 2024, Thunder Bay witnessed a significant traffic enforcement action as the North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team halted a speeding passenger pick-up truck on Highway 11/17 near the intersection with Highway 527. The operation began around 3:00 p.m., focusing on maintaining the safety and orderliness of the area’s roadways.

The event escalated when the vehicle’s driver, identified as 44-year-old Liza Moonias from Marten Falls First Nation, resisted law enforcement’s demands for a breath sample using an approved screening device (ASD).

This refusal led to Moonias’ arrest and subsequent charges, marking a serious violation of road safety regulations.

Moonias faces multiple charges, including failure or refusal to comply with a demand, stunt driving due to excessive speed, and driving with an open container of liquor.

These charges underline the ongoing issues of impaired and reckless driving in the region, posing risks to the community’s safety.

Following the arrest, Moonias was released from custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 29th, 2024.

This incident highlights the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the roads remain safe for everyone.

The OPP’s message is clear: public safety is paramount, and the community plays a critical role in maintaining it. They encourage anyone who witnesses impaired, aggressive, or careless driving to report it immediately by calling 911 in emergencies or 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency complaints.