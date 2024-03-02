A Frosty Start with a Storm on the Horizon

As the dawn breaks over Winnipeg, the city is enveloped in mostly cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around a chilly -9.8°C. Recorded at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the weather conditions include a rising barometric pressure of 101.8 kPa, signalling changing weather patterns. With a humidity level of 83% and a north-northeast wind blowing at 9 km/h, the wind chill has dropped to a biting -15°C, although visibility remains clear at 24 km.

Today: Sun to Snow Transition

The day will start with mainly sunny skies, but as the afternoon approaches, cloudiness will increase. The wind is expected to shift to the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, pushing the temperatures to a high of -6°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -19°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -14°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2, indicating minimal risk from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: The Arrival of the Montana Low

By tonight, the weather will take a significant turn as snow begins to fall, accompanied by a risk of freezing rain overnight. Blowing snow will become an issue, with snowfall amounts ranging from 2 to 4 cm. The wind will strengthen to northeast 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, and temperatures will rise to -3°C by morning. The wind chill will hover near -14°C, creating cold and challenging conditions.

The Weekend Forecast: A Mix of Precipitation

Sunday promises a complex mix of weather conditions, starting with snow mixed with rain and a risk of freezing rain in the morning. Blowing snow in the morning will be exacerbated by strong northeast winds at 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. The high will reach a slightly above freezing +1°C, though the wind chill in the morning will feel like -12°C.

The snow will continue into Sunday night, with windy conditions persisting and temperatures dropping to -10°C. Monday’s forecast calls for more snow, with a high of -8°C and a cloudy night with a low of -15°C. Tuesday will see a break in the precipitation, offering a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -11°C and increasing cloudiness by night, maintaining a low of -15°C.

Special Weather Statement: A Warning to Stay Informed

A Special Weather Statement has been issued in anticipation of a Montana low moving towards Southern Manitoba Saturday evening. This system is expected to bring 2 to 5 cm of snow to the southeastern sections of the province on Saturday night, with visibility reduced in snow and blowing snow. The risk of freezing rain is also highlighted for Saturday night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of transitioning to rain or a rain/snow mix, followed by more snow Sunday evening.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed and challenging weather conditions, residents are advised to dress in warm, waterproof clothing, with layers to adjust for the varying temperatures and wind chills. Footwear with good traction is essential to navigate slippery surfaces safely.

Weather Trivia: The Impact of Montana Lows on Manitoba

Montana lows are low-pressure systems that move northward from the Montana area into Canada, often bringing significant snowfall, strong winds, and sometimes mixed precipitation to Manitoba. These systems can dramatically impact weather conditions, highlighting the importance of staying informed through local forecasts.