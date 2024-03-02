Early Morning Showers Set the Tone for the Weekend

Toronto – WEATHER – Toronto Pearson International Airport recorded a mild 5.3°C early this Saturday morning, under a light drizzle that sets a damp start to the weekend. The barometric pressure is at 102.2 kPa but shows a tendency to fall, hinting at the unsettled weather ahead. With humidity at 73% and a gentle south wind at 5 km/h, the visibility remains good at 24 km, despite the rain.

Today: Overcast Skies with Persistent Drizzles

The city is enveloped in cloud cover today, with a 70% chance of rain or drizzle persisting throughout the day. The temperature is expected to peak at a comfortable 8°C, though the UV index will stay low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure.

Tonight: The Fog Rolls In

As night falls, the clouds linger, setting the stage for fog patches to develop early in the evening. The temperatures will slightly drop to a low of +3°C, maintaining the mild conditions but potentially reducing visibility for late-night travelers.

A Mild and Foggy Sunday Awaits

Sunday morning begins with mainly cloudy skies and fog patches, which are expected to dissipate as the morning progresses. The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h by early afternoon, with temperatures climbing to a high of 9°C, offering a hint of the approaching spring warmth.

The night will see periods of cloudiness with a low of 6°C, continuing the trend of mild weather for this time of year.

Looking Ahead: A Mix of Sun and Clouds

Monday promises a pleasant mix of sun and cloud with an unseasonably high temperature of 14°C, possibly making it the warmest day of the coming week. However, the night will return to cloudiness, with temperatures dropping to a comfortable +5°C.

The weather takes a slight turn on Tuesday, with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers during the day and a high of 9°C. The night introduces a possibility of flurries or rain showers, with temperatures taking a dip to -2°C, reminding us that winter’s grip hasn’t fully loosened.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the fluctuating temperatures and conditions, layering will be your best strategy for comfort and adaptability. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy footwear are advisable for the rainy and foggy conditions, with lighter options ready for the warmer moments of the day.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s Early March Weather

Did you know that early March in Toronto can often be a meteorological mixed bag? The city can experience a range of weather phenomena, from late winter chills to early spring warmth, often within the same week. This period marks a transitional phase in the region’s climate, showcasing the unpredictability and variety of Canadian weather.