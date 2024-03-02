A Mild Start with Varied Conditions Ahead

Thunder Bay Airport reported a cool -3.6°C early this Saturday morning under mostly cloudy skies, setting a calm yet brisk tone for the day.

With the barometric pressure at 101.2 kPa and on the rise, it indicates a slight improvement in conditions. The humidity is relatively high at 88%, and with a light west-northwest wind at 6 km/h, the wind chill nudges the temperature down to a perceptible -6°C. Visibility stands strong at 24 km, suggesting clear air despite the cloud cover.

Today: A Peek of Sun Amidst the Clouds

The day is forecasted to remain mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers by late this afternoon, signaling a mix of winter and spring elements. Winds will stay gentle, up to 15 km/h, with temperatures expected to climb to a high of 6°C.

The morning wind chill of -5°C will gradually become less noticeable as the day warms. The UV index remains low at 2, indicating minimal sun exposure risks but a hint at the coming spring.

Tonight: A Shift to Evening Showers

The evening brings a continued 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, transitioning as the wind shifts to the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady at a mild +1°C, offering a reprieve from the typical winter chill.

A Drizzly Sunday Followed by a Clear Start to the Week

Sunday will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of drizzle, keeping the day damp as winds continue from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be a gentle +3°C, with the UV index dropping to 1, reflecting the overcast conditions.

The weather takes a turn Sunday night with a forecast of rain or snow and a drop in temperature to -6°C. However, Monday promises clearer skies with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0°C, followed by a clear night and a low of -16°C.

Tuesday continues the trend of sunny weather, with a high of -2°C and another clear night, with temperatures dipping to -14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the fluctuating temperatures and mixed precipitation, dressing in layers will be beneficial. Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear are advisable for the evening’s potential rain showers or flurries, while warmer, sunnier periods may call for lighter options.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s Spring Signals

Thunder Bay often experiences a wide range of weather conditions as winter transitions to spring, showcasing the region’s diverse climate. From late snowfalls to early drizzles, the city’s weather patterns provide a unique glimpse into the changing seasons in Northern Ontario.