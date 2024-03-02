THUNDER BAY – NEWs – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Thunder Bay have issued a call for public assistance as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of a snowmobile. The incident, which took place on Magone Road near highway 527 in the District of Thunder Bay, was reported on February 24th, 2024.

Detailed Description of the Stolen Snowmobile:

Model: Yellow Skidoo Summit X 850e Turbo

Yellow Skidoo Summit X 850e Turbo Track Length: 165″

165″ Mileage: 2856KM

2856KM VIN: 2BPSTPLD5LV000228

2BPSTPLD5LV000228 Accessories: Includes a 6 liter LINQ gas can behind the seat, Cheetah factory racing handlebar and risers, a Skidoo rear adventure bumper, and Skidoo rail reinforcements, all in black. Notably, the snowmobile sports a “Stoked” sticker on the right side of the windshield and has a small dent on the left side running board.

The vehicle does not have a license plate, making it potentially harder to track. The OPP is urging anyone with information regarding the snowmobile’s location or details that could lead to its recovery to come forward. Contacts for tips include the OPP directly at 1-888-310-1122, or for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), with the option to submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.