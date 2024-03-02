A Frosty Start with an Approaching Storm

KENORA – WEATHER – This morning, Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Whitedog, and Grassy Narrows are waking up to chilly temperatures of -9°C. The north wind at 14 km/h is contributing to a wind chill of -15°C, making it feel significantly colder than the thermometer reads. The barometric pressure is noted at 101.6 kPa and is on the rise, indicating changing weather conditions as the day progresses.

Today: A Brief Glimpse of Sun Before the Storm

The forecast for today promises a mix of sun and cloud, with winds shifting to the northeast at 20 km/h around noon. Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of -2°C, but the wind chill will remain a factor, dropping to -18°C in the morning and slightly improving to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, suggesting minimal sun exposure risks but highlighting the need for warm attire.

Tonight: Snowstorm Commences

As evening sets in, the weather will take a dramatic turn. Cloudy skies will be quickly followed by snow and local blowing snow, starting early in the evening. Expected snowfall is around 5 cm, with northeast winds intensifying to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of -4°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -12°C, emphasizing the need for caution during nighttime activities.

The Weekend Forecast: A Mix of Snow, Ice, and Rain

Sunday’s weather will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow in the morning and early afternoon, transitioning to snow mixed with ice pellets later in the day. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning and early afternoon, creating potentially slippery conditions. The east wind will continue at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures reaching a high of 0°C but a wind chill of -12°C in the morning. The UV index will be low at 1.

The situation evolves further into Sunday night with a mix of rain or snow and a low dipping to -13°C. Monday will see cloudy skies with a high of -8°C and cloudy periods continuing into the night, with temperatures falling to -19°C.

Special Weather Statement: A Call for Preparedness

A Special Weather Statement has been issued, alerting to a low-pressure system affecting far northern Ontario this weekend. The forecast indicates that snow will begin on Sunday, potentially heavy at times and accompanied by blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility and making travel conditions hazardous. The snow is expected to conclude by Monday morning with the passage of a cold front, though there remains uncertainty regarding the system’s track and the locations of heaviest snowfall. Residents are advised to stay informed as warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the forecast, residents should prepare for cold and snowy conditions by dressing in warm layers, including a waterproof outer layer to protect against snow and potential rain. Footwear with good traction is also recommended to navigate slippery surfaces safely.