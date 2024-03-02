Help Locate Missing 20-Year-Old Alisha Shewaybick in Thunder Bay

By
James Murray
-
5703
TB Police seek info on missing 20-year-old Alisha Shewaybick, last seen Feb 28
TB Police seek info on missing 20-year-old Alisha Shewaybick, last seen Feb 28

THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating 20-year-old Alisha Shewaybick, who has been missing since February 28, 2024. Her family reported last seeing her, sparking immediate concern for her welfare.

Alisha Shewaybick’s Description:

  • Gender: Female
  • Ethnicity: Indigenous
  • Height: Approximately 5’6″
  • Build: Thin
  • Hair: Black and Red
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Last Seen Wearing: A grey jacket and white Crocs

Alisha’s disappearance has raised alarms within the community, urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward. The Thunder Bay Police are committed to finding Alisha and bringing her back to her family safely.

How You Can Help:

  • Direct Contact: If you have seen Alisha or have any information about her current location, please contact the Thunder Bay Police immediately at (807) 684-1200.
  • Anonymous Tips: For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The community’s involvement is crucial in these efforts. Even the smallest piece of information could lead to Alisha’s safe return. Let’s come together as a community to support the search and ensure her well-being.

Previous articleEabametoong First Nation Rallies to Establish Temporary School After Devastating Fire
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR