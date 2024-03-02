THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating 20-year-old Alisha Shewaybick, who has been missing since February 28, 2024. Her family reported last seeing her, sparking immediate concern for her welfare.

Alisha Shewaybick’s Description:

Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Indigenous

Indigenous Height: Approximately 5’6″

Approximately 5’6″ Build: Thin

Thin Hair: Black and Red

Black and Red Eyes: Brown

Brown Last Seen Wearing: A grey jacket and white Crocs

Alisha’s disappearance has raised alarms within the community, urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward. The Thunder Bay Police are committed to finding Alisha and bringing her back to her family safely.

How You Can Help:

Direct Contact: If you have seen Alisha or have any information about her current location, please contact the Thunder Bay Police immediately at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The community’s involvement is crucial in these efforts. Even the smallest piece of information could lead to Alisha’s safe return. Let’s come together as a community to support the search and ensure her well-being.