DRYDEN – NEWS – The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sharing results of a recent investigation which has culminated in the arrest and charging of a Winnipeg individual with several serious offences.

Following a traffic complaint, Dryden OPP officers conducted a stop on Government Street in the City of Dryden on the morning of February 28, 2024.

This intervention led to the discovery of alarming allegations against the 24-year-old Winnipeg resident.

The charges laid encompass a range of severe accusations under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Highway Traffic Act, including Sexual Assault Causing Bodily Harm, two counts of Sexual Assault, Overcoming Resistance by Attempting to Choke, Suffocate or Strangle another Person, Forcible Confinement, two counts of Spousal Assault, Assault Causing Bodily Harm through Choking, Suffocation, or Strangulation, along with Careless Driving and Failure to Notify Change of Address.

The individual accused of these offences is currently detained, with a court appearance scheduled for March 1, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden.

In order to protect the privacy and dignity of the victim, the name of the accused is being withheld from public disclosure.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the critical resources available to those affected by intimate partner violence.

The OPP emphasizes that victims are not alone and support is readily accessible. For assistance or to report similar incidents, individuals are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In situations of immediate risk or danger, calling 9-1-1 is advised to ensure prompt law enforcement response.