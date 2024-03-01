THUNDER BAY -NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to a weapons-related disturbance in the Intercity region this afternoon. The event unfolded on the afternoon of Friday, March 1, drawing a significant police presence to the 900 block of Fort William Road around 4:30 p.m.

Swift Police Response to Intercity Incident

Upon arrival, officers from the TBPS’s Primary Response Branch were met with a tense situation involving a man brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. The situation necessitated a rapid and calculated response to neutralize the potential threat.

Coordinated Effort Leads to Arrest in Thunder Bay

The situation escalated, prompting the mobilization of the TBPS’s specialized units, including the Emergency Task Unit and K9 Unit. Their coordinated efforts were instrumental in the apprehension of the male suspect, showcasing the department’s readiness to handle high-stakes situations effectively.

Public Advisory: Ongoing Investigation in Fort William Road Area

As the investigation into the incident continues, a pronounced police presence will remain in the area. Authorities are advising the public to steer clear of the vicinity to allow law enforcement and investigative teams to conduct their work without interference. The TBPS is committed to transparency and will provide updates to the media and public as more information becomes available.