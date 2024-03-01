Thunder Bay – News – A Local resident has been charged with child luring an 18-year-old faces multiple charges after an investigation into child luring.

The Thunder Bay Police Service began investigating in December 2023 after receiving a report that an individual had arranged to meet with a 13-year-old female for a sexual encounter.

The investigation found that the female had been having online conversations with an individual claiming to be 14 years old.

The individual had shared unsolicited sexually explicit images with the youth. The pair then met up and the victim realized the accused was not as young as she believed him to be. Investigators were able to identify a suspect.

On Tuesday, February 27, the suspect was arrested. Ontario NAWAGESIC, 18, is charged with Luring a Person Under 16 by means of Telecommunication x2, and Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Person under 16.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.