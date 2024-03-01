Ottawa, ON – The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, released the following statement on the passing of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney:

“It is with great sadness that Canadians learn of the loss of one of our greatest ever statesmen, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. The love and prayers of all Canadians go to his beloved children, Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas, and the love of his life, his best friend and wife, Mila.

“From Baie-Comeau, the son of an Irish electrician, raised in a working-class community, Mr. Mulroney had achieved prodigious success in business by the time he was in his late 30s. He led the Iron Ore Company as President and played leading roles in many of Canada’s other brilliant companies.

“His success in politics was even greater, winning the biggest majority in Canadian history, along with an impressive reelection. But it was the transformational change he brought to his nearly a decade as Prime Minister that is most important. He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today. These changes gave thousands of working-class families the same opportunities he had, that is, the chance to work hard, buy a home, and build their dreams.

“On the world stage, he stood firmly on the side of Western allies against communism and for freedom. He was among the first and most strident to fight against South Africa’s apartheid policy and champion the cause of Nelson Mandela. He later went on to thank Mr. Mulroney for his essential role in ending this racist policy.

“I will always be thankful for his candid advice and generous mentorship to me personally. All Canadians are grateful for his immense sacrifice and the lasting legacy he leaves us all.”