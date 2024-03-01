DRYDEN – NEWS – The Dryden unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), specifically the Community Street Crime Unit, has successfully conducted an operation resulting in significant drug charges against an individual from Sioux Lookout.

On the evening of February 28, 2024, Dryden OPP officers initiated a traffic stop on Government Street within the City of Dryden, leading to a pivotal discovery. The stop and subsequent investigation allowed for the seizure of various suspected illegal drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, and oxycodone. Officers also confiscated Canadian currency and items typically associated with the trafficking of drugs.

Levi Whiskeyjack, a 32-year-old resident of Sioux Lookout, has been taken into custody following these findings. Whiskeyjack faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Whiskeyjack is currently held in custody, awaiting a court appearance scheduled for March 5, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden.

The Dryden OPP is actively seeking information from the public concerning illegal drug possession and trafficking activities. Community members with relevant information are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-888-222-8477 (TIPS), offering a confidential means to report information.