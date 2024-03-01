Police Respond to Drug Trafficking Call in Cat Lake

CAT LAKE FN – NEWS – In a move against drug trafficking within remote northern First Nation communities, a suspect was apprehended by the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service at Cat Lake First Nation.

The arrest is a part of an ongoing investigation targeting the infiltration of narcotics into the community.

Arrest and Seizure at Community Airport

The detainment occurred at the local airport after a tip led officers to a traveler suspected of drug possession. A thorough investigation resulted in the discovery and seizure of a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine from a female suspect.

Charges Laid, Investigation Continues

The 27-year-old woman from Cat Lake First Nation now faces charges related to possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Following her arrest, the accused exhibited aggressive behaviour but was secured without further complications.

Despite her release on conditions pending a court appearance, the investigation by local authorities is still active, underlining the commitment to safeguarding the community from the perils of illicit drugs.

This arrest not only underscores the persistent challenges small communities face with drug trafficking but also the determination of law enforcement to combat this issue.