OTTAWA – POLITICS – The New Democratic Party (NDP) has unveiled a comprehensive plan for universal pharmacare, marking the beginning of a new era in Canadian healthcare. This strategic framework, announced on Thursday, represents a significant milestone, with the NDP securing Liberal government commitments to provide free contraception and diabetes medications and devices to all Canadians in need.

This program was one of the demands that New Democrats made on the Justin Trudeau Liberal government in exchange for support of the minority position of the Liberals.

The NDP states that “This initiative promises substantial financial relief, offering savings of approximately $200 annually for women using contraception and about $1,500 yearly for individuals managing diabetes. Such measures are particularly impactful for residents of Northern Ontario, where the cost of healthcare can often force individuals to choose between essential medication and basic necessities:.

NDP MP Charlie Angus of Timmins-James Bay highlighted the pressing need for universal pharmacare, emphasizing the party’s dedication to alleviating the financial burden of healthcare costs. “For too long, the people of Northern Ontario have faced difficult choices—between filling prescriptions or ensuring there’s food on the table,” Angus stated. The NDP’s efforts have compelled the Liberal government to take action, breaking a cycle of unfulfilled promises that spans decades.

Criticism was also directed towards the Conservative party, with Angus pointing out their alignment with corporate interests, notably referencing Deputy Leader MP Melissa Lantsman’s previous role as a lobbyist for Big Pharma. This, according to Angus, underscores a broader political divide on healthcare affordability and access.

Despite longstanding Liberal promises of pharmacare since 1997, Canada remains the only G7 nation without a pharmacare component in its universal healthcare system. The NDP, through its strategic position in the Supply and Confidence Agreement, has been a driving force in pushing for a viable pharmacare framework to reduce healthcare costs for Canadians.

NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing) further criticized the historical inaction of both Liberal and Conservative governments, which has allowed pharmaceutical companies to impose exorbitant prices on essential medications. Hughes underscored the potential of improved medication access to reduce emergency room visits for preventable conditions, affirming the NDP’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive coverage for all Canadians.

This pharmacare framework, coupled with the immediate measures to cover contraception and diabetes treatments, represents a pivotal step forward in the NDP’s campaign to establish a more equitable and accessible healthcare system in Canada.