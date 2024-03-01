Enhancing Community Safety Through Targeted Crime Suppression Efforts

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – In a concerted effort to bolster community safety, the Fort Frances area witnessed a significant crackdown on crime as 12 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.

This action underscores the commitment of local law enforcement to deterring criminal activities, particularly those perpetrated by repeat offenders posing a high risk to community and individual safety.

The operation, carried out from February 26 to 28, 2024, was a strategic initiative by the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and the Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Focused on the Town of Fort Frances and its surrounding areas, the effort targeted individuals with warrants for a range of offenses, including violent crimes, drug-related activities, property crimes, and bail violations.

Of the 12 apprehended, two were held in custody pending bail hearings.

This local initiative is part of the Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP), a crime suppression strategy aimed at mitigating the impact of repeat offenders on community safety. By

prioritizing the arrest of high-risk individuals, the program endeavors to reduce the recurrence of criminal behaviour and enhance the overall security of the community.

The operation’s success is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Rainy River District OPP, CSCU, and ERT in safeguarding the citizens of not only the North West Region but all of Ontario. It aligns with the OPP’s overarching vision of creating “Safe Communities…A Secure Ontario,” emphasizing the law enforcement’s role in maintaining peace and security across the province.