Webequie, ON – NEWS – Police have arrested a teacher amid an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault of a youth in Webequie First Nation.

Mohammad P SOBHI, 33, a resident of the Greater Toronto Area, is charged with:

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age

Sexual Exploitation

SOBHI appeared in bail court on Thursday, Febuary 29, 2024, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The accused is no longer residing in the community of Webequie First Nation.

The investigation remains ongoing.