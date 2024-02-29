Webequie, ON – NEWS – Police have arrested a teacher amid an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault of a youth in Webequie First Nation.
Mohammad P SOBHI, 33, a resident of the Greater Toronto Area, is charged with:
- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age
- Sexual Exploitation
SOBHI appeared in bail court on Thursday, Febuary 29, 2024, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.
The accused is no longer residing in the community of Webequie First Nation.
The investigation remains ongoing.