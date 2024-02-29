Webequie First Nation: Sexual Assault Investigation Results in Arrest of Mohammed P Sobhi of Toronto

NAPS

Webequie, ON – NEWS – Police have arrested a teacher amid an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault of a youth in Webequie First Nation.

Mohammad P SOBHI, 33, a resident of the Greater Toronto Area, is charged with:

  • Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age
  • Sexual Exploitation

SOBHI appeared in bail court on Thursday, Febuary 29, 2024, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The accused is no longer residing in the community of Webequie First Nation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

