Thunder Bay Transit Hiking Prices April 1st – Not a Joke!

By
James Murray
-
2521
transit

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On April 1, 2024 Thunder Bay Transit will be raising rates.

A single ride will increase by $0.75 from $3.00 to $3.75. Ten single ride passes will cost $28.00. The Adult Monthly Pass will climb to $87.00, and the Discount Monthly pass will cost $72.00.

The price for a Senior or Youth monthly pass will jump to $60.00.

The rates will go up on the day that the federal Liberal government is raising the carbon tax on fossil fuels in Canada.

The Thunder Bay Transit price increase on a single fare represents a 25% increase in the cost. The monthly pass increase however is only 6.1%.

James Murray
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world.
