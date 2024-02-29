THUNDER BAY, ON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced a partnership with the City of Thunder Bay to fast-track over 600 new housing units in the next three years, with a goal of 6,500 homes over the next decade. This addresses a critical housing shortage in the city.

“The status quo on home-building in this country isn’t working. We need to build more homes and make sure they’re affordable – and we need to do it faster. That’s what today’s announcement in Thunder Bay is all about,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

The $20.7 million in federal funds, provided through the Housing Accelerator Fund, will streamline construction and reduce barriers to development. Strategies include:

Rezoning to allow multi-unit and affordable housing projects on up to four homes per lot.

Fast-track development approvals, incentives, and grants to speed up projects.

Converting vacant downtown property into new housing, boosting proximity to amenities.

A dedicated team at the city to reduce construction costs and work with community groups.

This agreement includes a focus on housing for Indigenous communities, supporting the Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

Mayor Ken Boshcoff noted, “The City of Thunder Bay is all in on new housing… Thunder Bay welcomes this partnership with the federal government and is prepared for the growth which aligns with our strategic plan enacted by Council.”

NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) made the following statement to the Liberal government housing announcement in Thunder Bay: says, “Everyone in Thunder Bay should have a roof over their head but since 2015, the cost of a home in Thunder Bay has doubled, and about 1,200 people are on the waiting list for an affordable home. The government’s announcement today is a last-ditch attempt to fix what they’ve created and doesn’t even meet what Thunder Bay wants to build. Today’s announcement is only half of the funding requested by the city and only a third of the housing that was asked for. New Democrats call for the government to listen to the cities to deliver affordable homes.”

Quick Facts