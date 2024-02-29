Winnipeg Lab Data Leak Raises Security Concerns: CSIS Flags China Ties

OTTAWA, ON – Documents released by the federal government reveal that Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, a scientist fired from the Winnipeg National Microbiology Lab (NML), shared sensitive research with China. Her actions have alarmed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), raising national security concerns.

Qiu and her husband were dismissed from the NML, Canada’s top infectious disease facility, in 2019. CSIS reports show Qiu aided China’s scientific development, including providing the genetic sequence of Ebola. She also participated in Chinese “talent programs” that may have led to intellectual property theft.

CSIS accuses Qiu of dishonesty and reckless handling of dangerous materials potentially destined for institutions with military goals. Her actions are deemed a threat to Canadian and international security.

Qiu defends her actions as a misunderstanding, but CSIS stands firm in its assessment. Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledges the need for greater vigilance.

“Under Justin Trudeau’s watch, the PRC and its entities, including the People’s Liberation Army, were allowed to infiltrate Canada’s top level lab. They were able to transfer sensitive intellectual property and dangerous pathogens to the PRC.

“Based on its own assessment, the Liberal government allowed a person who is “a very serious and credible danger” and “a realistic and credible threat to Canada’s economic security” to access and compromise our country’s top level lab, which works with some of the world’s most dangerous viruses, such as Ebola.

“This is a massive national security failure by Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government, which he fought tooth and nail to cover up, including defying four parliamentary orders and taking the House of Commons Speaker to court. He cannot be trusted to keep our people and our country safe.

“Common Sense Conservatives are studying every single page of these explosive documents and will not stop until Canadians know the truth about this unprecedented and terrifying security breach.

“A Pierre Poilievre government will secure our labs and all of our government assets against these sorts of national security breaches and will stand on guard for our country to make sure this never happens again.”