TORONTO – WEATHER – It is currently -5c in Toronto with strong WNW winds at 41 gusting to 68 km/h. The Barometer is at 101.4 kPa and rising. The winds have the wind chill at -14.

In this evening weather update, Toronto is bracing for a significant meteorological shift that is continuing this evening, as outlined by Environment Canada.

For Wednesday evening the forecast is calling for snow flurries. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Local snowfall amounts of 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 15 overnight

Residents and visitors are advised to take heed of the Special Weather Advisory currently in effect across the City of Toronto. A robust cold front is on the horizon, bringing with it not only a stark drop in temperatures but also potent northwesterly winds, forecasted to gust between 70 and 80 km/h.

Hazardous Conditions on the Horizon

The primary concerns for the day include:

Northwesterly Winds : Gusts reaching up to 70-80 km/h are anticipated.

: Gusts reaching up to 70-80 km/h are anticipated. Sudden Icy Surfaces: Roadways and walkways may quickly become icy and treacherous.

Timing and Expectations

The critical period for these conditions is slated for this afternoon through to the evening. A strong cold front will sweep across southern Ontario, instigating a rapid decrease in temperature accompanied by the development of strong northwesterly winds. These winds are expected to persist into the evening before diminishing overnight.

The abrupt temperature drop could lead to the formation of icy conditions on various surfaces as temperatures plummet below freezing throughout the day. The public is urged to exercise caution and adjust driving habits accordingly in response to the evolving road conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecasted conditions, individuals are advised to dress in warm layers and opt for footwear with good traction to navigate potentially icy surfaces safely. Wind-resistant outerwear will also be beneficial in combating the gusty conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The strongest wind gust ever recorded in Toronto was 124 km/h on May 21, 1953, during a severe thunderstorm. Today’s winds, while strong, are a reminder of the powerful forces that can shape our weather patterns.