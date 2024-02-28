Thunder Bay – Road Closures – Highways 11 and 17 are experiencing deteriorating winter driving conditions this morning.

UPDATE — Highway 17 between Terrace Bay and Wawa is now open as of 10:20 AM.

The Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a number of Highway Closures:

Cleared: Weather conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions at SEC HWY 614 (TO MANITOUWADGE), Marathon. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) February 28, 2024

Cleared: Weather conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions at TERRACE BAY E LTS SIGN, Terrace Bay. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) February 28, 2024

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>ROAD CLOSURE: <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY11?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HWY11</a> both directions between <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY625?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HWY625</a> and Kapuskasing. All lanes closed: Highway closed due to deteriorating weather conditions. Reopening time unknown. ^ta <a href=”https://t.co/qjmDeUI7PU”>pic.twitter.com/qjmDeUI7PU</a></p>— OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) <a href=”https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_NWR/status/1762831401278201905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 28, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Weather conditions on <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HWY17</a> Both Directions at SEC HWY 614 (TO MANITOUWADGE), Marathon. All lanes closed. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Closure</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ONHwys</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Va0gYmS5IG”>https://t.co/Va0gYmS5IG</a></p>— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) <a href=”https://twitter.com/511ONNorthwest/status/1762826541325537509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 28, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Weather conditions on <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY11?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HWY11</a> Both Directions at LONGLAC CEMETERY RD(S), Geraldton. All lanes closed. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Closure</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ONHwys</a> <a href=”https://t.co/ZujB0GCTNy”>https://t.co/ZujB0GCTNy</a></p>— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) <a href=”https://twitter.com/511ONNorthwest/status/1762808713679692211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 28, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>