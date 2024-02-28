Prime Minister Trudeau to Visit Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – An announcement made Wednesday afternoon by the federal Liberal party has revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to visit Thunder Bay this Thursday.

The Prime Minister will make a housing announcement. The Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.

The brief news release has sparked interest across the community, outlining that Trudeau will engage with supporters at an open party fundraising event set for Thursday evening. No location for the event was posted.

The announcement, however, leaves much to the imagination, offering no further details about the event’s specifics. Additionally, there has been no mention of any other engagements or activities the Prime Minister might partake in throughout his visit to the city.

The political nature of the trip comes with the federal Liberals falling in support to the Conservative Party.

It is unknown at this time if the Prime Minister will hold any public events for the general public.

This upcoming visit marks a notable return for Trudeau to Thunder Bay, his last being a campaign stop during the electrifying 2019 election.

