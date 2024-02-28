Fort Frances Woman Charged with Impaired Driving After Striking Police Vehicles

FORT FRANCES, ON – A 20-year-old Fort Frances woman is facing impaired driving charges after a collision with parked police cruisers on the evening of February 27th, 2024.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Rainy River District OPP officers were on-scene responding to an incident on Third Street in Fort Frances. A motor vehicle approached and struck the marked police vehicles. Fortunately, neither the officers nor the driver were injured.

Upon investigation, officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. Samantha Byma, 20, of Fort Frances, is now charged with:

  • Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs (Criminal Code)
  • Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) (Criminal Code)

Byma has been released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on March 25th, 2024.

Public Safety Reminder

The OPP underscores their commitment to combating impaired driving through enforcement and education. If you see a suspected impaired driver, please dial 9-1-1.

