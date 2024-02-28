THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Confederation College Thunderhawks men’s and women’s indoor soccer teams are in Vaughan, Ontario, for the highly anticipated OCAA Regional Championships on February 27 Both teams have been training intensively since October and are poised to demonstrate their hard-earned prowess at the Ontario Soccer Centre.

The Thunderhawks men’s team, led by Coaches Marco Chiappetta and Dillon Verardo, is prepared to take on a strong lineup of competitors, including Seneca College, George Brown College, Sheridan College, and the host team from Lakehead University (Orillia).

Not to be outdone, the Thunderhawks women’s team, with guidance from Coaches Mike Rozic and Esteban Creasey, will confront their own formidable opponents: Seneca College, Sheridan College, Conestoga College, and Lakehead University (Orillia).

“Our teams have been working hard to prepare for these Championships and are looking forward to the competition” Thunderhawks Men’s indoor soccer head Coach, Marco Chiappetta said.

The stakes are high as the winners from each group will advance to the OCAA Provincial Indoor Soccer Championships, scheduled for March 7 & 8 at the OSC, hosted by Seneca College.

Supporters of the Thunderhawks are encouraged to follow the action and cheer on their teams as they strive for excellence and aim to secure their place in the upcoming provincial championships.