THUNDER BAY – Independent media innovator, Canadaland, is expanding its podcast offerings with a dynamic new slate of shows for 2024. Following its first-ever call for pitches, Canadaland received over 275 submissions and is now bringing innovative storytelling to listeners.

Locals likely remember Canadaland’s Thunder Bay Podcast series and the Crave TV documentary on the situation with Thunder Bay Police and Indigenous deaths in our city.

“We were overwhelmed by the amazing concepts we received, showing an appetite for different kinds of storytelling,” says Canadaland’s Publisher, Jesse Brown.

Diverse New Lineup

Canadaland’s 2024 schedule will feature four original series, the English-language debut of an acclaimed French documentary, and new seasons of popular podcasts:

Pretendians (May 14): Explores the complex stories of Indigenous identity fraud

(May 14): Explores the complex stories of Indigenous identity fraud A Field Guide to Gay Animals (June 15): A fun look at queerness in the animal kingdom

(June 15): A fun look at queerness in the animal kingdom Inside Kabul (July 17): English adaptation of the Prix Italia-winning documentary on two young Afghan women.

(July 17): English adaptation of the Prix Italia-winning documentary on two young Afghan women. The Worst Podcast (Sept. 4): Offbeat celebrity interviews with filmmaker Alan Zweig.

(Sept. 4): Offbeat celebrity interviews with filmmaker Alan Zweig. The Copernic Affair (Late 2024): Investigative story of a Lebanese-Canadian professor caught in international controversy.

(Late 2024): Investigative story of a Lebanese-Canadian professor caught in international controversy. Commons: Work : Examines the ongoing struggles faced by workers in Canada

: Examines the ongoing struggles faced by workers in Canada The Backbench : Provides insightful, engaging Canadian political analysis.

: Provides insightful, engaging Canadian political analysis. canadaLANDBACK: Crazy Rich Ndnz: Profiles successful and influential Indigenous figures.

Supporting Emerging Creators

Canadaland is also launching CanadaLabs, an initiative supporting new audio talent. This year, CanadaLabs will offer:

Audio Contest for local stories

Journalism Fellowship in partnership with Journalists for Human Rights

Workshops and events in the Canadaland newsroom

Get the Podcasts!

All Canadaland podcasts are available free on canadaland.com and major platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.