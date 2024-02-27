Heavy snowfall and reduced visibility expected across Atikokan, Shebandowan, Quetico Park, and Highways 17 and 11 through this evening

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ADVISORY – As of 1:04 PM EST, Tuesday, 27 February 2024, a winter weather travel advisory has been activated for Atikokan, Shebandowan, Quetico Park, Highway 17, and Highway 11 due to incoming severe winter conditions expected to last until this evening. Residents and travelers in these regions are advised to exercise caution, as hazardous conditions are anticipated to impact travel and outdoor activities.

Hazards: The advisory warns of total snowfall accumulations ranging from 7 to 12 centimeters. This significant snowfall, coupled with blowing snow, is expected to severely reduce visibility, making travel dangerous in affected areas.

Highway 17 Closure Dryden to Vermilion Bay

Updated: Weather conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions between CITY OF DRYDEN (W LTS), Dryden and ARMSTRONG ST (S) – VERMILION BAY, Vermillion Bay. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/hidnFBPtcq — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) February 27, 2024

Timing: The heavy snow has already begun and is forecasted to continue moving east of the area tonight, with the most intense snowfall predicted over the western portions of the region.

Travel Impacts: Motorists are urged to expect hazardous winter driving conditions and to adjust their travel plans accordingly. Sudden reductions in visibility due to heavy snow are likely, which could lead to challenging and potentially unsafe driving conditions.

Safety Measures: Travelers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If caught driving in reduced visibility, it’s crucial to turn on your vehicle’s lights and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

Additional Resources: For the latest road conditions and travel information, the Ministry of Transportation’s resources can be accessed at ontario.ca/511, via Twitter @511Ontario, or by dialing 5-1-1 directly.