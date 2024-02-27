RED LAKE – WEATHER UPDATE – The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk alerts residents of Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Pikangikum to brace for a period of extreme cold as wind chill values are forecasted to plummet to near minus 40 on Wednesday morning.

This severe cold snap is due to a very cold air mass sweeping across northwestern Ontario, with conditions potentially recurring Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Hazard: The primary concern is the wind chill factor, which is expected to reach the perilous mark of minus 40, significantly increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for exposed skin.

Timing: The extreme cold is forecasted to set in on Wednesday morning, with a possibility of similarly harsh conditions returning the following night into Thursday.

Discussion: As temperatures dive to these extreme lows, residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves from the cold. Frostbite can occur within minutes on exposed skin under such conditions, emphasizing the need for comprehensive coverage and limiting time spent outdoors.

Pet owners are reminded that if conditions are too severe for them to be outside, the same applies to their pets. It’s crucial to monitor for signs of cold stress in animals and provide them with a warm shelter.

Individuals noticing color changes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling in extremities should seek warmth immediately, as these are symptoms of frostbite. Outdoor workers are advised to ensure they take regular breaks in a warm environment to prevent cold-related injuries.

The communities are encouraged to stay informed on the latest weather updates and to prepare adequately for the cold spell, prioritizing health and safety during this period of extreme weather.