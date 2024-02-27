Manitowadge OPP Seek Missing Male “Hayden”

By
James Murray
-
2524
Manitowadge OPP Seek Missing Male
Manitowadge OPP Seek Missing Male "Hayden"

(MANITOUWADGE, ON) – A search is underway in the Town of Manitouwadge for a missing male named Hayden.

On February 27, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in the Town of Manitouwadge.

Manitouwadge OPP, Marathon OPP and the OPP Northwest Emergency Response Team are currently searching for Hayden. He is described as 26-years-old, White Male, short black hair, wearing a black toque and a colorful jacket. He was last seen in the area of Huron Walk, in the Town of Manitouwadge. There are currently concerns for Hayden’s well-being.

If you have seen or heard of Hayden, please contact the Manitouwadge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Previous articleThunder Bay Police Warn of Ongoing Grandparent Scams Targeting Seniors
Next articleDryden Resident Faces Impaired Driving Charges in Van Horne Township Incident
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR