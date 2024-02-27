Extreme Cold Warning for Northern Communities: Brace for Strong Winds

Residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Bearskin Lake are on alert as an extreme cold warning is in effect, forecasting perilously low wind chills near minus 45.

This warning, issued following current conditions observed at 7:00 PM at Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Airport, highlights the onset of a severe cold snap expected to last into Friday.

Current Conditions: With temperatures at minus 22 degrees and mostly cloudy skies, the wind chill has already dropped to minus 29, exacerbating the cold. The barometer reads steady at 101.7 kPa, with north winds at 9 km/h.

Forecast: Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of light snow, clearing by morning. The wind chill is anticipated to plummet to minus 45 overnight, posing a significant risk of frostbite within minutes.

Wednesday brings mainly sunny skies with wind chill values remaining extremely low throughout the day and night.

Hazard: The primary concern is the wind chill effect, reaching near minus 45, especially in areas close to Hudson Bay. This extreme cold poses a serious risk of frostbite and hypothermia, particularly overnight and during early morning hours.

Timing: The extreme cold conditions are expected to persist from tonight through Friday, with slight daytime relief but consistently low wind chill values.

Discussion: Residents are urged to take comprehensive precautions against the cold. Adequate clothing and minimizing outdoor exposure are critical to prevent frostbite, which can occur within minutes under these conditions.

Pet owners are reminded to keep their animals indoors, as the cold is as dangerous for pets as it is for humans.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as color changes in fingers and toes, pain, numbness, or a tingling sensation should seek warmth immediately to prevent frostbite.

Outdoor workers are advised to take frequent breaks in warm environments to mitigate the risk of cold-related health issues.

This extreme cold warning serves as a crucial reminder for communities in Northern Ontario to stay vigilant, prioritize safety, and remain informed about weather conditions as this multi-day cold spell continues.