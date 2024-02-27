First Mining Receives Important Safety Permits for Temporary Winter Road at Springpole Exploration Camp

Cat Lake First Nation Notifies First Mining of its Intention to Challenge MNRF’s Issuance of the Permits and Interim Interim Stay Issued

Vancouver, BC – First Mining Gold Corp. (“First Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) announces that it has received construction permits for a temporary winter road (the “Temporary Winter Road”) to the Springpole Gold Project exploration camp site (“Exploration Camp”) by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (“MNRF”) on February 9, 2024, which would allow for the safe transport of supplies and people overland.

On February 21, 2023, First Mining received notice from litigation counsel to Cat Lake First Nation (“CLFN”) that it intends to challenge the permits issued to First Mining. The lawyers for First Mining, MNRF and CLFN met on February 23, for a scheduling hearing at which the judge issued an interim interim order staying the authorization of MNRF, pausing the Temporary Winter Road construction activities.

The permits allow for the construction of an 18 km Temporary Winter Road from the end of the existing Wenasaga forestry road to the Exploration Camp. First Mining requested the authorization early in 2023 after reviewing Exploration Camp re-supply options that would significantly reduce the risks to employees, contractors and the environment.

“Warm winter conditions are impacting all who live and operate in the north,” stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. “This Temporary Winter Road will allow First Mining to keep its focus on operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. While it is disappointing that CLFN has chosen to oppose these important, temporary safety activities, First Mining continues to listen to the concerns of Indigenous communities and is always willing to meet with community leaders to discuss these and any other matters regarding our activities in their traditional territories.”

Background

First Mining has been operating the Exploration Camp since 2015. The Exploration Camp is located in a remote area of northwestern Ontario with no access by road. Since 2015, the Exploration Camp has been re‐supplied during the winter months using an ice road that travels 40 km of which 34 km is over ice and 21 km over Birch Lake. In recent years, several accidents have been recorded involving vehicles breaking through the ice.

Since 2015, First Mining has committed significant resources to engagement and consultation efforts with the Indigenous communities around the Exploration Camp. First Mining has always maintained an open door to the leadership of Indigenous communities to work together to understand potential impacts on Indigenous rights and the traditional land users around the Exploration Camp.

Over the past year, First Mining has proactively engaged with Indigenous Communities to discuss concerns about warm winter conditions and the increasing dangers of transporting fuel and other supplies across the ice-road. The Temporary Winter Road will be operated seasonally, ensuring minimal interference to the environment and traditional land use practices. First Mining remains committed to collaborating with all Indigenous communities in the area.

