Impaired Driving and Assault Allegations Lead to Arrest in Zealand Township

DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP officers were called to the scene in Zeeland Township following a traffic complaint. This led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Dryden resident on multiple charges, including impaired driving and assault.

The event happened on the evening of February 23, 2024.

Details of the Incident

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Dryden responded to a report involving a suspected impaired driver at a local residence. Upon arrival, officers engaged with the driver, conducting a preliminary investigation that necessitated a breath sample.

The test results confirmed the driver’s impairment due to alcohol, leading to an immediate arrest and further testing at the Dryden OPP Detachment.

Charges and Investigation

Further inquiries revealed an additional assault incident occurring at the same residence two days prior, on February 21.

As a result, the individual now faces several charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including:

Assault – Spousal

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Resist Peace Officer

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is currently held in custody, awaiting a court appearance in Kenora at a later date. In keeping with privacy and victim protection protocols, authorities have withheld the accused’s name.

Community Resources and Support

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of impaired driving and domestic violence. The OPP emphasizes the availability of support for those experiencing intimate partner violence, urging affected individuals or their acquaintances to seek help. Immediate dangers should prompt calls to 9-1-1, while the OPP’s provincial hotline, 1-888-310-1122, remains accessible for non-urgent support and guidance.