Dryden OPP 35-year-old following reports of erratic driving; charges include operation while impaired

DRYDEN – Regional News – In an ongoing crackdown on impaired driving, the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment took decisive action by arresting and charging a local resident, Nichole Barkmand-Land , age 35, with several offences related to impaired operation of a vehicle.

Responding promptly at around 2:00 p.m., Dryden OPP officers conducted a thorough investigation which led to the discovery that Barkman-Lands was under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Dryden OPP Detachment for further testing, which confirmed the initial suspicions.

Barkman-Lands now faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code, including operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available. Following the arrest, Barkman-Lands was released from custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on March 18, 2024.

This incident underscores the Dryden OPP’s ongoing efforts to eliminate alcohol and drug-impaired driving through rigorous enforcement and public education initiatives. The community is reminded of the importance of reporting suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1, as part of the collective responsibility to ensure the safety of our roads for all users.