Winnipeg Police Investigate Homicide on Maryland Street

By
James Murray
-
7911
Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB – February 26, 2024 – Winnipeg Police Service officers responded to a report of an injured male near the intersection of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on February 25, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Officers discovered the victim and administered emergency medical care. The male was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Delaney Flett (26) of St. Theresa Point First Nation.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Previous articleJoint Effort by Law Enforcement Saves Canadian Business from $615,000 Fraud Loss
Next articleHigh-Speed Chase Ends in Flames: Two Arrested Near Marathon
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR