WINNIPEG, MB – February 26, 2024 – Winnipeg Police Service officers responded to a report of an injured male near the intersection of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on February 25, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Officers discovered the victim and administered emergency medical care. The male was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Delaney Flett (26) of St. Theresa Point First Nation.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).