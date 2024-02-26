Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service are investigating a sudden death in the city’s north downtown area, and are maintaining a presence as their inquiry unfolds.

Early Morning Dispatch Leads to Tragic Discovery

On the morning of Saturday, February 24, just before 8:15 a.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch rushed to a location on Cumberland Street South following reports of an individual suffering injuries.

An adult male was found at the scene and promptly received medical attention from the emergency services team on site.

Ongoing Investigation by Major Units

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the injured man was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation has since escalated, with the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service taking the lead to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

Community Safety and Information Appeal

While the investigation continues, authorities have assured the public that there is no imminent threat to community safety.

However, the police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation. Individuals can reach out to the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200 or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com, contributing to the resolution of this case.