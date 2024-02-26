Understanding the Impact of Urban Neglect Through Litter and Disorder

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Attending events at Fort William Gardens for the Ontario Winter Games over the past weekend was a sad commentary on how our city looks.

The downtown Fort William streets in many places are littered with lots of garbage, along with the empty shops and broken dreams.

Even the Pride Crosswalk at Donald and May Street South is a mere shadow of it’s former vibrancy.

Even the windows at 500 Donald Street East are splattered in bird excrement.

It is like downtown Fort William is being for the most part left as a greying elderly old appendage of its once vibrant presence and sadly awaiting an end.

Back in the day, before our community was amalgamated into Thunder Bay, the two cities were in healthy competition. Today the downtown Fort William BIA appears as if the idea of cleaning up is gone.

Remember “Don’t Be Trashy”? Certainly there is an annual clean up. Sadly however no such effort seems to have interested anyone for a long time this winter at least.

Imagine a visitor to Thunder Bay heading to City Hall from Fort William Gardens from some of the amazing Ontario Winter Games Events? Seeing the decay and litter, well what impression does that leave?

Today, sadly it is many parts of Thunder Bay that are “broken”. While there is good news in the north-side of the city – the downtown Waterfront District is for the most part kept clean. New businesses are opening up, along Red River Road, perhaps a sign of the power of a clean downtown.