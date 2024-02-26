Snowfall Warning Extended to Include Wider Region

The Snowfall Warning has been broadened to encompass a larger swath of Northwestern Ontario, as significant snowfall is on the horizon for Tuesday. Areas now under alert include Fort Frances – Rainy Lake, Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Ignace, and key transport routes along Highway 11 and Highway 17.

Hazards: A Closer Look at the Forecast

Expected Accumulations: Residents and travellers in the expanded warning areas can anticipate total snowfall accumulations ranging from 15 to 20 centimetres. In some localities, totals could reach up to 25 centimetres, posing significant challenges.

Residents and travellers in the expanded warning areas can anticipate total snowfall accumulations ranging from 15 to 20 centimetres. In some localities, totals could reach up to 25 centimetres, posing significant challenges. Visibility Concerns: The heavy snow and blowing snow conditions are likely to drastically reduce visibility, making travel hazardous.

Timing and Spread of the Storm

The snow is expected to commence in regions close to the U.S. border early Tuesday morning, spreading northeastward as the day progresses. The most intense periods of snowfall are anticipated to subside by Tuesday night.

Discussion: Preparing for the Snowstorm

This extensive snowfall is the result of a strong low-pressure system set to sweep across the area on Tuesday. The combination of heavy snowfall and blowing snow will likely lead to hazardous travel conditions, with significantly reduced visibility.

Travelers should be prepared for rapidly accumulating snow that could make road conditions difficult and potentially dangerous. Visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow, adding to the travel risks.

Stay Informed and Prepared

For those in the expanded warning areas, including along Highway 11 and Highway 17, staying informed on the latest weather updates and road conditions is crucial.

Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready, and consider postponing non-essential travel. For emergency preparedness tips and information on creating an emergency plan and kit, visit getprepared.gc.ca.

The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk will continue to monitor this developing situation and provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay safe and make informed decisions as we navigate this significant winter weather event together.