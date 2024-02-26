MARATHON – NEWS – In the early hours of February 24, 2024, a routine traffic stop escalated into a high-speed chase along Highway 17, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the temporary closure of a major highway east of Marathon, Ontario. The incident began when members of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The situation quickly intensified as the driver chose to flee, prompting a swift response from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment.

Despite efforts to safely halt the vehicle, including the deployment of a tire deflation device, the suspects continued their flight until their vehicle was ultimately found engulfed in flames.

The suspects then attempted to evade capture on foot by fleeing into the surrounding wilderness. However, their freedom was short-lived as officers managed to locate and arrest them a short distance from the scene.

Charges Laid in Dramatic Encounter

Carter VINNAI, 18, from Tillsonburg, faces multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer.

Accompanying him, a 17-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Following their arrest, both individuals have been released and are expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon to face their charges.

This incident not only highlights the dangers of evading law enforcement but also underscores the collaborative efforts between the APS and OPP to ensure public safety.

The temporary closure of Highway 17 serves as a reminder of the potential risks and disruptions caused by such reckless actions.