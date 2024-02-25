Alberta Clipper to Bring Snow, Freezing Rain, and Bitter Cold to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg residents should be on alert as an Alberta Clipper is set to impact the region, marking a departure from the unseasonably mild weather experienced throughout February.

The storm will be nothing like the March 4, 1966 Blizzard, but being prepared is always a good idea.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast as of 7:15 am CST on February 25, 2024:

Today: Sun, Clouds, and Approaching Snow

Current conditions show -9°C at Winnipeg airport with mainly clear skies.

Winds are steady from the NW at 18 km/h, creating a wind chill of -16°C.

The afternoon will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -2°C and wind chills improving to -13°C in the morning and -6°C in the afternoon.

The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: Snow and Potential Freezing Rain

Cloudiness will increase, with snow beginning near midnight and a risk of freezing rain overnight.

Expected snowfall is around 5 cm, with winds shifting to the southeast at 20 km/h, increasing to 40 and gusting to 60 overnight.

The low will be -8°C, with an evening wind chill of -15°C.

Monday: A Mix of Snow, Flurries, and Blowing Snow

Snow will end in the morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies and afternoon flurries.

Early morning may see a risk of freezing rain, with local blowing snow by late afternoon.

An additional 2 cm of snow is expected, with winds shifting to the north at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 in the afternoon, and a high of +4°C dropping to -5°C in the afternoon.

Wind chill values will reach -14°C in the afternoon.

Tuesday to Wednesday: Continuing Cold

Tuesday will feature periods of snow and windy conditions, with a high of -16°C and a low of -27°C overnight.

Wednesday promises sunny skies but continues the cold trend with a high of -18°C and a clear night with a low of -22°C.

Given the forecast, Winnipeg residents should prepare for a significant weather shift, including potential travel disruptions due to snow and freezing rain.

The rapid temperature drop and strong winds following the clipper’s passage emphasize the need for caution and preparedness, especially concerning frostbite risk in extreme wind chill conditions.

Stay updated with weather advisories and plan accordingly for the cold snap expected to last several days.