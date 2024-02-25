Alberta Clipper on Northward Path Most of the Snow will Bypass Winnipeg

Winnipeg residents are advised to prepare for a significant shift in weather conditions due to an Alberta Clipper moving north.

As of 6:00 PM CST, the city experiences -4°C under clear skies, with a barometric pressure of 101.1 kPa falling and a humidity level at 58%. Winds are coming from WNW at 12 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -8°C.

Tonight’s Forecast: Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness and snow, expected to accumulate up to 5 cm. Winds are predicted to shift southeast, reaching speeds of 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, with temperatures dropping to -8°C and a wind chill of -15°C.

Monday’s Outlook: Snow mixed with freezing rain is expected to end by the morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies.

An additional snowfall of 2 cm is anticipated. Winds will shift from south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h to north at 30 km/h in the afternoon, with a high of +3°C and a low UV index.

Nighttime Conditions: The evening will see cloudy skies with snow and blowing snow starting, contributing another 2 cm of snowfall.

North winds will increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, plummeting the temperature to -18°C. Wind chill factors will reach -9°C in the evening, dropping to a severe -31°C overnight, with a significant risk of frostbite.

Tuesday and Beyond: The forecast for Tuesday includes a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and local blowing snow under windy conditions, leading to a high of -17°C.

The following nights will see clear skies, with lows reaching -29°C on Tuesday and -22°C on Wednesday, while daytime conditions remain sunny with highs maintaining at -17°C.