KENORA – WEATHER – Residents and visitors of Kenora, Whitedog, and the Lake of the Woods region should prepare for a mix of sun, clouds, and snow as an Alberta Clipper moves eastward, affecting areas from the Manitoba provincial boundary to Alberta.

Here’s a closer look at the weather outlook for Sunday, February 25, 2024 as of 7:00 AM:

Today: Variable Clouds with a Chance of Flurries

The morning temperature is at -9°C with a barometer reading of 100.5 kPa and falling.

Northwest winds are gusting from 20 to 32 km/h, bringing a wind chill of -17°C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 30 percent chance of early morning flurries.

Winds will continue at northwest 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, with a high of -3°C. The wind chill will improve slightly to -18°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.

The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: Clear to Snowy Conditions

The evening starts clear but will see increasing cloudiness after midnight, followed by snow.

Winds shift to southeast 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h overnight, with a low of -12°C. Wind chill values will be -8°C in the evening, dropping to -18°C overnight.

Monday: Snowy Start with a High of 8°C

Snow is expected to end late in the morning, then turning cloudy with a total snowfall of 5 cm.

Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming southwest and then lightening in the afternoon.

Despite the high of 8°C, the morning will feel like -15°C due to wind chill.

Tuesday to Wednesday: Continued Cold and Snow

Tuesday will bring snow with a high of -13°C and a 40 percent chance of flurries at night, with lows reaching -24°C.

Wednesday looks sunny with a high of -12°C, clearing further at night with a low of -20°C.

Given the forecasted conditions, including the potential for heavy snow and significant wind chill effects, individuals in the region are advised to stay informed on weather updates, prepare for changing conditions, and take necessary precautions to protect against frostbite and hazardous travel conditions.